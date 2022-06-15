PSG star named Ligue 1 'flop signing of the year' after free transfer 

Georginio Wijnaldum was voted the Ligue 1 'flop signing of the year' following his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Liverpool last summer.

The Dutch midfielder left Anfield last summer to join the Parisiens on a free transfer. He joined the likes of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos in what was a blockbuster transfer window.

The move, however, has not gone to plan for Wijnaldum. He scored only three times and provided three assists in his 37 appearances across the campaign.

Get French Football News @GFFN | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)



We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.



Every winner bit.ly/GFFN22Awards | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.Every winner 🏆 | Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year - Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG)We've combined votes from you the fans with our experts' views to pick winners in 16 categories for the 2021/22 campaign.Every winner ➡️ bit.ly/GFFN22Awards https://t.co/zqvNZu0IK2

According to This is Anfield, the 31-year-old central midfielder earns a reported wage of £165,000 per week after tax. Despite being part of the PSG squad that reclaimed the Ligue 1 championship, Wijnaldum has been handed a pretty demeaning award by Get French Football News.

The former Liverpool star has been named the French top-flight's 'flop signing of the year.'

With over 100,000 votes cast in the poll along with an expert panel, Wijnaldum won the award by a wide margin. The website claimed that he has looked lost in midfield as his teammates played around him.

The site also claims that his former boss Mauricio Pochettino should take some of the blame for Wijnaldum's poor form. The former Tottenham boss often used him "out of position as a nominal wide forward or attacking midfielder, seemingly leaving the player at a loss over what his exact role was supposed to be," as the website states.

TheKop.com @TheKop_com On This Day last year, Gini Wijnaldum left the club and signed for PSG. On This Day last year, Gini Wijnaldum left the club and signed for PSG. https://t.co/6yKnSWuX6z

Georgino Wijnaldum reportedly seriously considering PSG future

Following a disastrous season in the French capital, the former Liverpool playmaker must improve his playing time next season. Only then can he hope to get into Louis van Gaal's Netherlands squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

According to Goal (as per Get French Football News), the thought of missing out on international football's biggest competition has crossed Wijnaldum's mind. He is “seriously thinking about his future as he wants to regain his place in the national side.”

In an interview with Dutch news outlet NOS in October, Wijnaldum admitted that he was unhappy with his playing time at PSG, as he stated:

"I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted."

"But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."

He added:

"I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to."

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Bold claim but in my opinion, looking at the qualities both players offer, Liverpool win the Premier League title if they renew Gini Wijnaldum’s contract instead of Jordan Henderson’s. Bold claim but in my opinion, looking at the qualities both players offer, Liverpool win the Premier League title if they renew Gini Wijnaldum’s contract instead of Jordan Henderson’s.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far