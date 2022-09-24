“In the end, it can turn out worse” – Lionel Messi makes honest admission about trying to protect himself from injury ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi made an honest admission regarding his fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The World Cup in Qatar is around the corner. The tournament is set to kick off on November 20.

The 2022 edition might be the last appearance for Messi in the world's greatest sporting event. Hence, fans will hope that the Argentine maestro remains injury free.

Messi still has a host of games to play before flying to Qatar as the packed schedule of European football continues. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner isn't too concerned about protecting his fitness ahead of the tournament.

Here's what Messi said to TyC Sport in a recent interview:

"I think it's complicated. There are many games and little rest time, but you have to face it as always. If you are going to play thinking about the World Cup, taking care of yourself or not messing up, in the end, it can turn out worse.

"I believe things happen because they happen, and if things have to happen they will happen. God willing nothing happens to anyone and we can all arrive as we are now."

Messi netted twice for Argentina as they earned a 3-0 win over Honduras on September 24. Argentina are currently unbeaten in 34 games and will face Jamaica on September 27.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has been in red hot form for PSG so far this season. In 11 games across all competitions, he has scored six goals and provided eight assists.

Argentina star Lionel Messi makes claim about his life at PSG

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.

Lionel Messi arrived at PSG last season after spending 16 seasons with Barcelona. However, his career in France didn't start the way he would have liked it to.

In 34 games, the Argentine scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists during his first season. That said, the No. 30 has started to find his rhythm at the club this season. In a post-match interview, here's what Messi had to say:

"I feel good, different from last year and I knew it was going to be like that. Last year, as I've already said, I had a bad time, I never finished finding myself but this year is different." (h/t GOAL)

He went on to add:

"I've arrived with a different head, more accommodated to the club, to the dressing room, to the game, to my teammates. The truth is, I feel very good and I'm enjoying myself again."

