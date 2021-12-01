"In my eyes, Cristiano Ronaldo would have also come before Messi" - Kroos and Casillas puzzled by Messi's Ballon d'Or win 

Lionel Messi won a historic 7th Ballon d'Or award last night, but Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas do not seem happy with the decision.

Speaking on his official podcast, Toni Kroos made some interesting comments about Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or award. The Real Madrid midfielder said:

"For me, Karim would have been the number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of the last year, because I can see from close quarters what an outstanding footballer he is.

"When I see how many decisive goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored lately - Manchester United are still in the Champions League thanks to him alone - then, in my eyes, Cristiano Ronaldo would have also come before Messi."

Iker Casillas was also not happy with the decision which saw Lionel Messi win the prestigious individual prize. The legendary goalkeeper put out a tweet which said:

"It is increasingly difficult for me to believe in football awards.

"For me, Messi, he is one of the five best players in all of history but you have to know how to list the most outstanding players in a season. It's not that hard."

Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas were not the only football personalities who felt that Lionel Messi might not have deserved the Ballon d'Or award this year. German legend Oliver Kahn, former Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaus and Carlo Ancelotti, among others, all felt the same way as Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was not really in the race to win the award this year, the Portuguese superstar has scored some decisive goals in 2021 and he will be hoping to turn things around at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or award in recent years

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Since 2009, the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or award with only Luka Modric breaking the duopoly in 2018.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the 2 greatest players of this generation. However, with both superstars on the wrong side of 30, we might soon see a new era takeover.

Deserved win or not, with Lionel Messi claiming his 7th Ballon d'Or award last night, it is looking increasingly difficult for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and other footballers to catch up with the Argentine.

