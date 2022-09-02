"In a good way but also in a bad way" - Timo Werner explains how Chelsea spell made him a 'better player' 

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has opened up on how his two-year stint with Chelsea improved him as a footballer. The German joined the Premier League giants in 2020, following four successful seasons with Leipzig.

While he managed to score just 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea, Werner ended up winning the Champions League with the club.

Despite failing to live up to the expectations of the Stamford Bridge faithful, Werner has now explained why he feels like a better player after the spell.

The 26-year-old, who has now returned to Leipzig on a permanent deal, was quoted as saying in the Bundesliga newsletter:

“Of course, more titles than I left with. Of course, I am getting older. I have the experience of two years in the Premier League. I think it was also a special thing for me to live in another country, to speak another language, to be with new guys, another culture."

Werner believes the Chelsea experience has helped him grow as a person and become more responsible. He also touched upon how he picked up the English language and recollected the Champions League triumph as a fond memory.

He added:

"In my development, it helped me a lot. To grow as a person. To not be this young boy who came from Leipzig at the age of 22 or 23, 24. To become a man over the last years who got a lot of experience. In a good way but also in a bad way.

"The most important thing was to learn another language. I can speak English now. Not very good but proper English. It is ok. That was important for me but also the titles. We won the Champions League. In the end, the last two years made me a better player and a more mature person."

Werner has thoroguhly impressed at Leipzig since returning from Chelsea

The change in scenario has worked out well for Werner this summer. Since his return to Leipzig, he has already netted four goals and registered two assists in just four appearances.

However, Leipzig have yet to hit their usual standards in the Bundesliga this term. They are currently ninth in the table with just one win in four games.

Domenico Tedesco's men next face Eintrach Frankfurt on Saturday.

