“In his head, something is broken” – Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe ‘may not care’ about damaged image at PSG as he pushes for transfer 

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has explained the situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The reporter claims that the French forward's reputation at the club has been damaged.

He said (via RMC Sport's official Twitter account):

"In his head, something is broken. His image is damaged and the worst part of this story is that he may not care about the image he is going to leave in France because he already imagines somewhere else."

Paris Saint-Germain feel he's really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January.

It was widely reported on Tuesday (11 October) that Mbappe was unhappy at the club and wanted to secure an exit from Paris as soon as possible. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed this surprising news on Twitter as well:

"Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible."

However, the Italian journalist also claimed that PSG remained undeterred in their efforts to retain the French superstar at the Parc des Princes:

"Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January."

Mbappe continues to showcase his magnificent abilities on the pitch, as evidenced by his electric start to the 2022-23 campaign. The France international has already scored 12 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season.

The winger is currently the leading goalscorer in the French top-flight with eight goals and is tied with fellow PSG teammate Neymar.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos denies rumors of Mbappe's transfer request

PSG's sporting director Luis Campos has discredited rumors that Kylian Mbappe has requested an exit from the Parc des Princes. He claimed that the superstar forward has never held talks over a potential exit with himself or president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"I didn't have the chance to speak with Kylian about this story", PSG manager Galtier said after the game.

Speaking to Canal+, Campos said (via GOAL):

"I am here to clearly deny, he (Mbappé) did not speak to me or to my president about leaving in January. This question never came up and we never talked about it. There are rumours every day, and we can't talk about them every day.

"But this one, it is serious. Because my name is there. An impact on the locker room? No, they are experienced players. It's not real news anyway, and it's not going to disrupt the group."

It remains to be seen whether the French forward will get his wish of wanting to leave the Parc des Princes.

