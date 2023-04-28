"In neutral colors" - Neymar's girlfriend shows baby's first gifts, including adorable present from PSG superstar's sister Rafaella

Neymar's girlfriend Bruno Biancardi posted a video on Instagram displaying presents they received from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward's sister for their unborn baby.

The couple announced that Biancardi was pregnant with their first child on Tuesday (April 18). This will be the player's second child; he has a son, Davi Lucca, with his former partner Carolina Dantas.

The PSG attacker's sister Rafaella Santos was among the couple's friends and family to send gifts for the arriving baby. Biancardi posted a video of the presents that included a mini bathrobe, jumpsuits in neutral colors and three little shoes, (pink, blue and brown). She said in the video:

"In neutral colors, because we still don't know the sex, but look at this guys! What a cute thing. Aunt Rafa also sent two options, for a boy and a girl."

She also thanked those who sent the gifts:

"Thank you so much for the love girls."

Neymar and Biancardi are believed to have started dating in 2021. Their relationship was kept low before they went official on Instagram in January 2022.

Biancardi is looking forward to her life as a mother and has posted a collection of snaps on Instagram showing off her baby bump. She captioned the pictures:

"The season for photos with the hand on the belly is open."

PSG provide update on Neymar's recovery from injury

The Brazilian is working on getting back to full fitness.

Neymar suffered a right ankle ligament injury in PSG's 4-3 Ligue 1 win over LOSC Lille on February 19. The injury has ruled the Brazilian attacker out of the season.

He has spent recovery time back in his home country and paid his former club Santos a visit recently. However, he's working on his rehabilitation, and the Parisians have given an update on that. They released a statement on their website, which reads:

"Neymar Jr has returned to the Training Centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today. After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris."

Neymar was in fine form before picking up his season-ending injury. The Brazilian scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions. His injury has allowed him to spend time with Biancardi during the early stages of her pregnancy.

