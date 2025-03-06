“In the Premier League, he doesn’t give that" - Ex-Arsenal star hits out at Michael Oliver after Champions League game

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has slammed referee Michael Oliver after he awarded a penalty against Bayer Leverkusen during the side's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. The two German giants clashed in the competition's Round of 16 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, March 5.

Vincent Kompany's side secured a 3-0 win in the first leg. Harry Kane gave the host the lead nine minutes into the game with a header off a Michael Olise cross.

Bayern extended their lead in the 54th minute through Jamal Musiala after an error by Leverkusen's goalkeeper Matej Kover. Bayer Leverkusen went a man down in the 62nd minute as Nordi Mukiele received a second yellow card.

The night went from bad to worse for the visitors as they conceded a penalty, which resulted in a third goal for Bayern Munich. Defender Edmond Tapsoba infringed Kane in the box, and after consulting the VAR, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. Kane took the ensuing kick, firing the ball into the top right corner.

However, Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka was not pleased with the penalty decision. He claimed that the referee would not have given the spot kick if it was a Premier League match.

Speaking after the match, the former Arsenal man said (via Football Insider):

"In the Premier League, he doesn’t give that. I spent seven years there and know Michael. I’m convinced he wouldn’t whistle it in the Premier League."

Xhaka continued:

"There are so many blocks in the Premier League that today it was nothing. It’s a bit disappointing from him to whistle such a penalty at this level and probably decide the game. If you give a penalty for every block, there would be so many penalties every game."

Micheal Oliver has faced criticism for some contentious calls in the Premier League this season. He sent off Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the most recent Merseyside derby.

Oliver was also scrutinized for not initially sending off Millwall goalkeeper Liam Robert for kicking Crystal Palace's Jean-Phillipe Mateta in the face during the side's FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, played for Arsenal between 2016 and 2023. In 297 appearances for the Gunners, he recorded 23 goals and 29 assists.

How has Granit Xhaka fared since leaving Arsenal?

Granit Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016 from German club Borussia Monchengladbach. He spent seven seasons at the Emirates, helping the club win two FA Cup titles and two Community Shields.

In the summer of 2023, Xhaka returned to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. He became a key member in Xabi Alonso's setup, contributing four goals and two assists in 50 appearances across competition as they won a league and DfB Pokal double.

This season, the Swiss has recorded two goals and seven assists in 38 outings across competitions.

