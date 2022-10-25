"In Spain, at Real Madrid" - Neymar could leave PSG for Santiago Bernabeu soon claims former Brazil footballer

Former Brazil international Ze Roberto is of the view that Neymar could soon be tempted to swap Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

PSG made Neymar the most expensive player in the history of football when they signed him from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017. The forward has since been a key player for the Ligue 1 club.

The Brazil icon has scored 112 goals and provided 69 assists in 160 appearances across all competitions for Les Parisiens. He has a contract with them until 2025 and also holds the option to extend it by another year.

However, Neymar has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes recently. There have been claims that Kylian Mbappe is keen to force the 30-year-old out of the club in the near future.

Addressing the Brazilian's situation, Ze Roberto pointed out that his countryman is a 'sensitive boy'. The former Real Madrid wing-back went on to claim that the forward will soon leave PSG if does not feel loved in Paris. He told French sports daily L'Equipe [via Le 10 Sport]:

"Neymar is a sensitive boy. He needs the support of the supporters, the media, the group. If he doesn't feel loved, he'll go elsewhere."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Zé Roberto on Neymar: "I feel like he was never 100% accepted by the PSG supporters. But it's his fault. It is because of his behaviour. I see him playing in the World Cup, finishing the season and leaving. I'm pretty sure." 🎙️ Zé Roberto on Neymar: "I feel like he was never 100% accepted by the PSG supporters. But it's his fault. It is because of his behaviour. I see him playing in the World Cup, finishing the season and leaving. I'm pretty sure." https://t.co/hfROQZBNaE

Ze Roberto went on to float the idea of a potential transfer to Real Madrid for the forward. He added:

"Where will it bounce? In Spain. At Real Madrid. If I'm wrong, you call me back, okay?"

The former Barcelona superstar has notably been in red-hot form for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals in 16 matches. He also provided nine assists for his teammates in those appearances.

However, a lot has been said about the forward's deteriorating relationship with Mbappe at the club in recent months. The two forwards have seemingly not been on the same page since falling out during the Parisians' 5-2 win against Montpellier in August.

PSG superstar Neymar plied his trade for Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona

Neymar could soon be on his way out of PSG, primarily due to his poor relationship with Mbappe. However, it is unclear whether he would be interested in a move to Real Madrid.

The forward notably plied his trade for their arch-rivals Barcelona before moving to France. The former Santos star was at the Camp Nou for four years between 2013 and 2017.

He made 186 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists in the process. He helped the club win nine trophies during his time in Spain.

Poll : 0 votes