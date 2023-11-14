“In terms of goals and numbers” - Diego Simeone strangely compares Atletico Madrid star to Erling Haaland

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone recently compared star striker Alvaro Morata to Manchester City ace Erling Haaland due to the goal-scoring numbers he puts up. The Argentine manager considers Morata to be one of the best strikers in the world due to his goalscoring numbers for club and country.

Morata has been one of the most important players for Atletico Madrid in recent years after a journeyman-like career. The Spaniard has featured for Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Juventus, as well as Los Colchoneros.

Atletico Madrid signed Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea in January 2019 before making the deal permanent in 2020 on the recommendation of Simeone. The Spanish side also allowed the striker to leave on loan to Juventus, causing him to miss their title-winning 2020-21 season.

This season, Morata has been brilliant in front of goal for Simeone's side, with 12 goals and two assists in 15 appearances. For the national team, the striker has found the net four times in his last five appearances, as well.

Speaking with El Larguero, Diego Simeone asserted Morata is on par with Erling Haaland.

"Álvaro Morata is on par with Erling Haaland. In terms of goals and his numbers, he can certainly be compared to him," he said.

Erling Haaland has continued this season from where he left off last season in terms of his goalscoring. The Norwegian striker scored a brace against Chelsea at the weekend to take his tally for the season to 13 in the Premier League.

Haaland finished second, only behind Lionel Messi, in the 2023 Ballon d'Or voting after helping Manchester City win the treble last season. The 22-year-old has been tipped by many as a potential winner of the award in the future.

Erling Haaland leading race for Premier League Golden boot

The departure of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur eliminated one of the major contestants from the Premier League's Golden Boot race. The Englishman finished second behind Haaland in the goalscoring charts last season.

Haaland has an average of more than a goal per game this season and is expected to add more to his tally for Pep Guardiola's side. The former Borussia Dortmund man has maintained the level he initially brought to the Etihad Stadium and is widely considered the best striker in the world.

Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League standings, holding a one-point cushion over their closest rivals. With Erling Haaland in their ranks, they can become the first side in the league's history to win the title for four years consecutively.