"In my time, this was not the case" - Ronaldinho makes a bold claim about PSG star Kylian Mbappe's future

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has claimed that Kylian Mbappe does not need to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to become the best player in the world. According to the Brazilian, the Parisians are now “on par with the biggest” clubs and can propel the Frenchman to the biggest individual and collective achievements.

With his contract expiring at the end of June, Mbappe's future remains up in the air. La Liga giants Real Madrid are believed to be the frontrunners for his services (as per Le Parisen), but PSG are desperate to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

Ronaldinho, who himself left the French club for Barcelona in 2003, has experienced the dilemma the former Monaco forward is facing right now. However, the former Ballon d’Or winner does not think that PSG are behind the European heavyweights anymore, like they were in his era.

The 2002 World Cup winner has backed Mbappe to remain in the French capital, claiming he could be a serial winner at Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, the former Brazil international said:

"If Mbappé has everything to succeed at PSG? Exactly, in my time, this was not the case. The club is now on par with the biggest. He can become the best player in the world and win the Champions League playing at Paris Saint-Germain."

Ronaldinho also admitted that he wished to see the “best players” to lead Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory.

He added:

“If I want to see him stay here? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it? See the best players evolve together in Paris and win the Champions League.”

Kylian Mbappe, who has been the best player in Ligue 1 this season, has registered 21 goals and 15 assists in the division. His blistering run has not only made him the leading goalscorer but also the highest assist-provider in the 2021-22 campaign.

Neymar impresses in PSG’s hard-fought win over Marseille

With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe grabbing the headlines more often than not, history’s most expensive footballer, Neymar, has flown under the radar this season.

Over the last few matches, the Brazilian has truly come on his own, producing one impressive performance after another. In Sunday’s (17 April) high-profile clash against Marseille, the 30-year-old eclipsed both Mbappe and Messi, emerging as the club’s undisputed star.

He scored the opening goal for the Parisians in astounding fashion, applying the cheekiest of finishes. He also played a part in winning a penalty for PSG, with his goal-bound attempt hitting Valentin Rongier in the arm. Mbappe stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick, scoring his side’s second goal of the night in a 2-1 win over second-placed Marseille.

Following Sunday’s goal, Neymar now has six goals and an assist in his last six Ligue 1 games, making him the team’s most in-form forward.

