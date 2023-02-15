"In a way, he reminds me of Cesc Fabregas" - Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola compares new recruit to former Barcelona superstar

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has compared the Blues' new recruit Enzo Fernandez to former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The west London giants secured the signing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning Argentine midfielder in a £106.8 million deal in January.

Chelsea's acquisition of the 22-year-old from Benfica saw the midfielder become the British record signing, surpassing Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

The Argentina international has made a strong start to his spell at Stamford Bridge, impressing with his excellent passing range and technical abilities.

Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola has compared Enzo Fernandez to former Barcelona playmaker Cesc Fabregas, who also had a spell with the Blues. Zola told Football Daily:

“I was so impressed with his qualities. The speed of mind when he’s playing… In a way, he reminds me of Cesc Fabregas.”

Enzo Fernandez has so far made two appearances for Graham Potter's side and has caught the eye in the middle of the park. However, he is yet to win his first game for the Blues, with the west Londoners playing out stalemates against both Fulham and West Ham United.

Cesc Fabregas is regarded as one of the best playmakers of his time and was known for his wonderful range of passing. The Spaniard tasted plenty of success with clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal and also had a short yet memorable spell with the Blues.

Fabregas won a total of six trophies during his time at Barcelona while winning two trophies during his time at Arsenal. He also won a total of five trophies with Chelsea in five years at Stamford Bridge while winning one FIFA World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

Chelsea attacker expects Barcelona to launch move to sign him this summer

Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly expects the Blaugrana to launch a bid to re-sign him in the summer. The Gabon international left the Catalan club last summer to join the Blues but has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

In 17 appearances for the Blues, including 10 stars, Aubameyang has scored just three goals and has provided one assist. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter for Chelsea this season.

He has also been left out of the Blues' Champions League squad following several major arrivals in January.

Prior to his move to west London, Aubameyang had a short yet productive spell at Barcelona. He made 24 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist but became surplus to requirements following Robert Lewandowski's arrival at the club.

