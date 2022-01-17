“In whichever stadium he goes, he receives a standing ovation” – Florentino Perez claims Real Madrid star is a ‘phenomenon worth studying’

Long-term Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez was full of praise for Croatian midfield veteran Luka Modric during a recent press conference.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in August of 2012 for a £30 million transfer fee. After a difficult start to his career in Spain, Modric has established himself as one of the best midfielders that have ever played for the club.

His performances rightly earned him praise from Florentino Perez, who claimed that the midfielder still gets standing ovations wherever he plays:

"Luka Modrić is still the best in the world in his position. In whichever stadium he goes, he receives a standing ovation. It's a phenomenon worth studying. We are very happy with him, and he deserves all the accolades he is getting as the best player of the match.”

Luka Modric has scored 28 times and has 56 assists during his time at the club. Currently in his tenth season at the club, Modric has scored once and has five assists across all competitions.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric receives high praise from Florentino Perez after scoring in Super Cup final

Luka Modric has shown little sign of slowing down. The 2019 Ballon d’Or winner recently scored in the Super Cup final during a comfortable 2-0 victory over Athletic Club. Madrid ran the show from the start as Modric opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Karim Benzema converted a second-half penalty.

Luka Modric has started all doubt one game for Madrid this season and scored what was his first goal of the season against Athletic. The Croatian has been an integral part of the consistent European success that Real Madrid have enjoyed in the past decade.

Modric's partnership with Toni Kroos is arguably the most successful midfield pairing of the last decade. The duo have helped Madrid to three UCLs and two La Liga since the 2014-15 season.

The two players, along with Casemiro, have been a constant presence in Madrid's XI, a trend that is set to continue at least till the end of the season.

