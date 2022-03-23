"Include him in that deal"- Noel Whelan urges Chelsea to do Romelu Lukaku swap deal with Serie A club

It's safe to say that Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea has been far from ideal for both parties. There are rumors that the striker is growing unhappy at the west London club and is looking to leave in the coming summer. Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has suggested a resolve to his wantaway situation.

While speaking to Football Insider's Ewan Kingsbury, Whelan blamed Lukaku for being the architect of his own downfall. He said:

"Lukaku really hasn’t done himself any favours. Especially coming out publicly as he did and doing interviews, saying that he’d love to go back to the club he’s only just left. To me, that sent alarm bells ringing straight away."

The 47-year old is refering to the Belgian striker's controversial interview that he gave to Sky Italia in December last year. Lukaku expressed how he wasn't a big fan of Thomas Tuchel's system and tactics, and would love to return to Inter Milan someday.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Romelu Lukaku praises Inter fans as he beats Cristiano Ronaldo to claim award for Serie A player of the season trib.al/8xsK7tq Romelu Lukaku praises Inter fans as he beats Cristiano Ronaldo to claim award for Serie A player of the season trib.al/8xsK7tq

He was blamed for trying to engineer a move back to the club via that interview which left the Chelsea fans fuming. The player later apologized for upsetting the fans.

Whelan believes that the Blues would themselves be looking to get rid of the Belgian and he thinks the best way to do it is by negotiating with Inter Milan.

He told Football Insider:

"Come the summer, I think Chelsea will be looking for potential buyers – that’s for sure."

He added:

“If he wants to go back to Inter, let him go. Try and recoup as much as possible, or maybe a player could be included. If there’s anyone in that Inter Milan side who looks a handy player, who wants to play for Chelsea – then include him in that deal.”

It is difficult to point out at this moment which Nerrazzuri players the Stamford Bridge side could possibly target as no one has been strongly linked. Lukaku's experience at his new club isn't exactly going to motivate them to move to west London.

Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea's top goal-getter this season

Despite not being at his prolific best and finding it difficult to shine in Thomas Tuchel's system, 'Big Rom' is the club's highest goalscorer. He has found the back of the net 12 times in 34 appearances, which is a rather underwhelming tally from his high standards and his €113 million price tag.

In his previous two seasons at Inter Milan, Lukaku scored 30 goals or more across all competitions in both campaigns. As the season has progressed, the Belgium international has lost the trust of his manager and that has led to his reduced game time.

SempreInter.com @SempreIntercom #FCIM sempreinter.com/2022/03/22/ita… Italian Journalist Fabrizio Biasin: "Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku Would Accept Salary Cut To Return To Inter But Move Very Unlikely" #InterMilan Italian Journalist Fabrizio Biasin: "Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku Would Accept Salary Cut To Return To Inter But Move Very Unlikely" #InterMilan #FCIM sempreinter.com/2022/03/22/ita…

He was on the bench for Chelsea's first leg in the Round of 16 against LOSC Lille and played only 16 minutes in the second leg. In the Premier League as well, the striker has made appearances from the bench in last two games and was an unused substitute against Burnley.

In his absence, Kai Havertz has been shinning in a central role and is now Chelsea's second-highest scorer with a tally of 11 goals. It feels increasingly likely that an exit from the west London club will do well for Lukaku and all parties concerned.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava