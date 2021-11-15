"Incomprehensible, he came 7 kilos overweight" - Belgian legend claims Eden Hazard 'underestimated' Real Madrid after big-money move from Chelsea

Belgian legend Marc Degryse has blasted Real Madrid star Eden Hazard for his performances since joining the club. The winger has failed to impress since his big-money move from Chelsea back in 2019.

Degryse accused Hazard of underestimating how difficult it would be to play for Real Madrid. Speaking about the winger's arrival at the club, he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste, as translated by Mundo Deportivo:

"Incomprehensible. I still don't understand it today. That he came to the first training with 7 kilos overweight. It doesn't matter if they were 5. How do you do that? Gain 5 kilos in three weeks! It's hard to understand that you start preparing like this."

He continued:

"Then he started training at the same pace as the other players, but that is not possible. First you have to get rid of those extra kilos. As a result, he immediately suffered a muscle injury. And then he rejoined without having laid the foundations of a good season. He seriously underestimated Real Madrid."

Hazard's Real Madrid tenure so far has been marred by injuries. The Belgian has failed to live up to the standard he set for himself at Chelsea, and has only made 40 appearances at Madrid so far.

The 30-year old winger is yet to find the back of the net for Real Madrid this season, in what has been an especially disappointing season for Hazard so far.

"It could give a new boost to his career" - Degryse believes Hazard should leave Real Madrid

Degryse also suggested that Hazard should leave Real Madrid for Premier League side Newcastle United in order to revive his career. Newcastle was recently sold by Mike Ashley to a consortium in a deal worth around £305 million, making them the richest football club in the world.

Degryse explained that Hazard could re-find his form at Newcastle, where he would be the star player:

"Hazard has to go to a team in January where they count on him, where they make him important. Newcastle is ideal. All the balls will go to him. If he can keep Newcastle in the Premier League, it could give a new boost to his career."

Although it seems unlikely that Hazard will leave Real Madrid in January, a move next summer cannot be completely ruled out.

