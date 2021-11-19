"Incredible and so helpful" - Xavi delivers glowing assessment of Dani Alves after Barcelona return

Barcelona boss Xavi has delivered a glowing assessment of Daniel Alves upon his return to Camp Nou. The Spaniard, though, is disappointed the right-back cannot play for the Catalans until January.

Barcelona pulled the plug on Ronald Koeman and announced club legend Xavi as their new manager earlier this month. A few days later, the Catalans announced the return of Alves as a player.

Alves left Barcelona for Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2016. However, the 38-year-old rejoined Blaugrana as a player last week, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The former Sao Paulo star's return as a player has surprised some in the football world. There have been suggestions that Barcelona have re-signed Alves to add character to the dressing room rather than for his contributions on the pitch.

However, Barcelona boss Xavi has rubbished those claims by insisting that Alves is in great shape physically. The Spaniard also hailed the right-back's addition to the squad as 'amazing'.

Xavi, though, is disappointed that Alves will not be available for team selection until January. He said:

“Dani Alves, what an amazing signing. He’s incredible and so helpful also for team atmosphere. He’s in great physical condition, it’s just a pity he’s not able to play until January because of the rules”, Xavi told a press conference.

It remains to be seen how much Alves will feature for Barcelona when he becomes available for team selection at the turn of the year. Until then, the Catalans will be hopeful that the Brazilian can make a significant impact in the dressing room.

Barcelona face Espanyol in Xavi's first match as manager

Barcelona appointed Xavi as their new manager in the first week of November. The Catalans will now face Espanyol in La Liga in the Spaniard's first match as their manager on Saturday.

Blaugrana currently sit ninth in the La Liga table. They have 17 points to their name, having won four and drawn five of their 12 matches so far, and are 11 points behind table-toppers Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will be hopeful that Xavi can turn things around after taking charge as their new manager. The former midfielder, though, will be aware of the task that lies ahead of him.

Xavi and Co will face Benfica in the Champions League following their La Liga clash with Espanyol. Barcelona sit second in their Champions League group with six points from four games.

