"Incredible" - Josko Gvardiol names 2 Manchester City stars who have impressed him the most since joining club

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has heaped praise on club teammates Ederson and Rodri.

The Cityzens signed Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window for £77.6 million. He has registered eight Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

While speaking on Manchester City's official YouTube channel, the 21-year-old centre-back was asked which of his new teammates has surprised him the most in terms of abilities since his arrival.

Gavridol said (as quoted by SPORTbible):

"Eddie and Rodri. If you talk about Eddie, because he is a goalkeeper and he's incredible with the ball. And with Rodri, because he is always in the moment, always with the ball and just the way he controls the ball it's incredible."

The Croatian defender's club and international teammate Mateo Kovacic added in agreement:

"Top class, true."

Ederson has played an instrumental role in Manchester City's exceptional success in the English top tier in recent years under Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian shot-stopper has registered 302 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens since his arrival in 2017 from Benfica, maintaining 143 clean sheets.

He has helped his club win five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, four EFL Cups, and two FA Cups, amongst other accolades.

Rodri has played a similar role, though he did join two years later from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The Manchester City duo were crucial to their side's iconic treble win during the 2022/23 campaign.

"I don’t like that sort of thing" - Arsenal legend slams Manchester City star for diving in Man Utd win

Manchester City secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend at Old Trafford. Erling Haaland grabbed a brace in the encounter while Phil Foden got on the scoresheet in the 80th minute.

Haaland's opener was a well-placed penalty won by Rodri. The Spanish midfielder went down in the box after a tug from Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljunberg has accused the former Atletico Madrid star of diving in order to win the penalty. The retired Swedish winger expressed his disapproval of Rodri's actions as he told Viaplay (as quoted by football.london):

"I don’t like that sort of thing. Maybe he [Hojlund] does touch him with his arm, but Rodri weighs 90 kilograms. He threw himself to the ground.”

City will next face Bournemouth at the Etihad on Saturday (4 November).