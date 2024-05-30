"Incredible player" - PL star snubs Robert Lewandowski and Jack Grealish when naming long-term Liverpool target the best player he's played with

Matty Cash has explained why he feels long-term Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski is the best player he's played with ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa right-back has played with many world-class talents during his career but he picked out the Napoli midfielder for special praise.

Cash spoke to talkSPORT about the versatile midfielder and the attributes that make him an incredible player. He said:

"You've got Piotr Zielinski. Incredible player, honestly. I think he is probably the best. You look at Grealish and you look at Lewandowski, whose ability speaks for itself. I think Zielinski is probably the best footballer I have played with. It is incredible."

Cash added:

"As I said, you have got Grealish when he was at Villa, he was incredible. Obviously, he still is now. And Lewandowski speaks for himself. But Zielinski is the one for me. When I watch him I actually think, 'Wow'."

Zielinski, 30, is somewhat of an unsung hero who has been vital for Gli Azzurri over the years. He's made 364 appearances, posting 51 goals and 46 assists, and was a standout performer as his side won the Serie A title in 2023.

Cash plays with Zielinski and Lewandowski at international level for Poland. The Barcelona superstar is arguably one of the greatest frontmen in Europe and has been for several years.

The 26-year-old used to play alongside Grealish at Villa Park until the winger moved to Manchester City for £100 million in August 2021. The Cityzens star has been a prominent member of Pep Guardiola's side, including during their continental treble triumph.

Liverpool are well aware of Zielinski's talent as the Reds tried signing him in 2016. Their former manager Jurgen Klopp held talks with the holding midfielder but Udinese sold him to Napoli for £14 million.

The Merseysiders have reportedly remained interested in signing Zielinski eight years later. They will be unable to do so though as he's joining Inter Milan this summer once his contract expires.

"I laughed" - Robert Lewandowski shed light on talks with Jurgen Klopp about potential Liverpool move

Jurgen Klopp seemingly wanted a reunion with Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski claimed Klopp tried persuading the former Bayern Munich superstar to join Liverpool in 2017. The 148-cap Poland captain was wreaking havoc in the Bundesliga but spoke to the German coach during the 2017-18 pre-season.

The Barca striker told BILD last year:

"We hosted Liverpool with Bayern in the Audi Cup in 2017. We spoke on that occasion. Klopp asked me, 'Don’t you want to come to Liverpool?' We looked at each other, then I laughed. I don’t know if he was totally serious. But going to Liverpool was never in my mind."

Robert Lewandowski, 35, previously played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and enjoyed a meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park. He posted 103 goals and 43 assists in 187 games under the former Anfield boss.