"Incredibly inconsistent" - Chris Sutton predicts the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League clash

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has given his prediction for the Blues' upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool. Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's side in a crucial league encounter on Saturday, January 21.

Both sides have struggled to get going this term, making their upcoming encounter a tough one to predict. Sutton highlighted the inconsistency of the two English giants, pinpointing Liverpool's shortcomings in midfield.

He also touched upon the Blues' win over Crystal Palace in their last league match, stressing on how unconvincing it was. Predicting a 1-1 draw between the two sides, Sutton wrote in his column for the BBC:

"How on earth can you call this game? Both sides have been incredibly inconsistent this season, and it is impossible to know what they will do next.

"I've been unconvinced by Liverpool for a while now, because of their lack of energy and legs in midfield, and their defeat at Brighton last weekend was not even that big a surprise.

"I know the Reds then went and beat Wolves in the FA Cup, but I've not seen anything that makes me think they are going to bounce back and clinch their first league win of 2023.

"It is a similar story with Chelsea, because we don't know which Blues team will turn up at Anfield. They got an important win over Crystal Palace last time out but they needed some big saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga to get over the line.

"A win would be a huge boost in confidence for both teams, but it is hard to make a case for either of them to take the three points."

How Liverpool and Chelsea have fared so far this season

Liverpool (ninth) and Chelsea (10th) have been far from their best this term. Both are level on points with 28 but the Reds lead Graham Potter's side on goal difference and also have a game in hand.

Half the league season is yet to be played and both these sides have players capable of bringing them into the top-four race. They are currently 14 points off fourth-placed Newcastle United, but there's still a lot to play for.

