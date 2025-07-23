Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah names surprise player as his all-time Manchester United hero

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has named Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his all-time Manchester United hero. The Indian cricket team visited Carrington ahead of their fourth Test against England, in association with mutual kit supplier Adidas.Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah was asked to name his all-time Manchester United hero as the two teams met at Carrington. The 31-year-old came up with a surprise pick as he named Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Here is the video from the Red Devils' official X handle:While Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of the best strikers of his time, he did not have a long spell with Manchester United. He played for the 20-time English champions between 2016 and 2018 when the club were not at their best.The former Sweden international scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 53 appearances for United. He helped the club win three trophies during his time at Old Trafford, including the Europa League in 2016-17.Manchester United approach Chelsea star's representatives over potential summer transfer: ReportsManchester United have reportedly got in touch with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's representatives regarding a summer move. As reported by BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella on X, the Red Devils have contacted Jackson's agent Ali Barat.There has been plenty of speculation regarding the future of Jackson at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. Chelsea have secured the signing of two new strikers this summer in the form of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.Enzo Maresca's side are reportedly open to letting Jackson go this summer but they will demand a big fee. Manchester United are understood to be considering the Senegal international as an option but they need to sell players first.Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 from Spanish LaLiga side Villarreal in a deal worth a reported £32 million. He has only managed to find the back of the net 30 times in 81 appearances for the Blues till date while providing 12 assists.Alejandro Garnacho could potentially play a role in a move for Jackson to Old Trafford. The Argentine winger has been admired by Chelsea for a while and they also tried to sign him in January.Ruben Amorim's side are believed to be keen to cash in on Garnacho who had a pretty solid last season for the Red Devils. He scored 11 goals and produced 10 assists in 58 appearances last season.