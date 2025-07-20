Manchester United hold talks with Chelsea star's representative over potential summer move: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's representatives regarding a potential move. As reported by BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella on X, Jackson's agent Ali Barat has been approached by the Red Devils.

Ad

Nicolas Jackson's future at Stamford Bridge has been subject to speculation in recent weeks. Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer and are reportedly ready to offload Jackson for the right price.

Manchester United are believed to be considering a move for the Senegal international. However, the Red Devils reportedly need to sell players first to bring Jackson to Old Trafford.

Nizaar Kinsella has also claimed that Alejandro Garnacho could potentially play a role in a deal for Jackson. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Argentina international and wanted to sign him in January.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United are believed to be keen on offloading Garnacho but have found it difficult to find suitors for the winger. A swap deal between Garnacho and Jackson could, therefore, be on the cards.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Spanish LaLiga side Villarreal in 2023 in a deal worth reported £32 million. He has scored 30 goals in 81 games for the Blues till date while providing 12 assists.

Manchester United urged not to sign Chelsea striker by pundit

Pundits Alan Brazil and Roy Parlour have urged Manchester United not to pursue a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The Red Devils have been linked with the 24-year-old in recent weeks and both Brazil and Parlour believe that it will be a poor move.

Ad

Roy Parlour insisted that Jackson does not have what it takes to become a top-class striker. He told talkSPORT:

"The problem you have is the lack of number nines and the price goes up. But with some of the strikers Man United have had over the years, I don't think he would get anywhere near the top category."

Brazil then highlighted that Jackson is not the most prolific of strikers and insisted that he won't get many chances at Manchester United. He said:

Ad

"He can't finish. Well he can finish but he needs a lot of chances to score. And I would say he'd get more chances but Chelsea are a better side than Man United so I don't see it working. You never know and I wish him well but I don't see it working."

Jackson scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances for Enzo Maresca's side last season. In the 2023-24 season, he produced 17 goals and six assists in 44 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More