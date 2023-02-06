Indian PM Narendra Modi receives special Lionel Messi jersey as gift

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a special Lionel Messi jersey as a gift by energy company YPF during India Energy Week. Messi led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored seven goals and provided three assists during the course of the competition. The Argentine was named the player of the tournament and the winner of the Golden Ball award as a result

This was the second time in his career that Lionel Messi had won the Golden Ball. He previously bagged the honor when La Albiceleste reached the final of the 2014 edition of the tournament.

The superstar forward is currently back on duty for his club side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi has been in scintillating form for the French club this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 24 games for the Parisian club. The Argentine has found the back of the net in both of his club's last two games.

The FIFA World Cup win, however, marked the crowning moment of Lionel Messi's legendary career. The superstar forward was recently asked whether fans could expect to see him in action during the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup in the US and Mexico. Lionel Messi told Ole:

"Because of age it'll be difficult to make 2026. I love playing football and while I feel like I'm in good shape and enjoying this, I'm going to keep at it. It seems like a long time until the next World Cup, but it depends on how my career is going."

When will Lionel Messi play his next match?

Lionel Messi's club side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will return to action on February 8 as they take on Marseille in a French Cup game. The Argentine is expected to be a part of the team in that match.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club. PSG sporting director Luis Campos recently spoke about the Argentine's potential renewal, saying:

"At the moment, we are in talks with Messi for [a contract] extension, I would like to keep him in this project, I can't hide it. We are talking at this moment to achieve this objective and keep him with us."

