"Individual class comes to light" - Antonio Rudiger names 2 Real Madrid stars responsible for Chelsea's quarterfinal exit from Champions League

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has praised Real Madrid veterans Karim Benzema and Luka Modric following the two teams' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash.

The Blues traveled to the Santiago Bernabeu last night (April 12) on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home in the first leg. Thomas Tuchel's side did brilliantly well to take a 3-0 lead in the second leg and a 4-3 lead on aggregate by the 75th minute.

However, a moment of ingenuity from Modric brought Los Blancos level in the tie as he assisted Rodrygo with an outrageous outside-of-the-boot pass.

With the game going into extra-time, Benzema took over and scored in the 96th minute to add to his hat-trick in the first leg.

Chelsea took a 3-2 win on the night but Real Madrid progressed to the semifinals of the Champions League with a 5-4 victory on aggregate across both legs.

Speaking after the match, Rudiger praised the "class" on show from Modric and Benzema. He told BT Sport (as quoted by Express):

"Over the two legs if you make these kind of mistakes you get punished. It was a do or die for us. Before the game not everybody thought we could get to 3-0 but then the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema, now we are here."

The German also praised his side for their resilience to take the game to Real Madrid after going down 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"The positive is we didn't give up. Not many teams can come here and dominate them as we did. But over the two legs if you make the mistakes we did, you get punished."

Real Madrid aim for prized double as Chelsea shift focus to domestic goals

With the win over Chelsea, Real Madrid have now entered their tenth semi-final in their last 12 Champions League campaigns.

They will face the winner of the clash between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the last four, with a potential final against one of Villarreal, Liverpool or SL Benfica.

Los Blancos are also 12 points clear of second-placed FC Barcelona at the top of La Liga, having played one more match. They are in pole position to win La Liga as well and would want to add a 14th Champions League title to that.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will now shift their focus to the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Blues will face Crystal Palace in the semifinals of the latter competition this weekend. Victory in that clash will see them take on either Liverpool or Manchester City in the final.

Tuchel's side will also look to seal third place in the league and are currently five points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game less.

