"Individual mistakes are part of football" - Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United star's error in loss against West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has launched a fresh defence of David de Gea following his blunder in the side's 1-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham United last weekend.

The Red Devils suffered their second consecutive league defeat courtesy of Said Benrahma's first-half winner on Sunday (May 7). The Algerian sent a shot on goal that De Gea should have saved. However, the Spaniard allowed the ball to trickle through his hands and into the back of the net.

De Gea received widespread criticism for his error, with many arguing that he's too mistake-prone. Ten Hag defended him following the loss by insisting that the club want to keep hold of him. His contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dutch tactician has now given a fresh stance on the Spanish goalkeeper's blunder (via Manchester Evening News):

"He has been good. We cannot ignore it, but individual mistakes are part of football. It happens. That is part of it and part of the reset from this week."

Manchester United's defeat to West Ham has put a dent in their top-four hopes. They sit fourth, a point above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand. Ten Hag's side have four games to go.

De Gea looks set to continue as the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13). However, his future in the starting lineup is uncertain. Reports claim that although he has agreed on a new deal with the club, he hasn't been promised a starting role next season.

The Spaniard is Manchester United's longest-serving player, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has made 411 appearances, keeping 146 clean sheets. Although he's regarded as one of the league's greatest shot-stoppers, he's mistake-prone. The blunder against West Ham was his fourth error leading to a goal this season.

Manchester United's Ten Hag says Amad Diallo has a future at club

Amad Diallo has been instrumental for Sunderland..

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has spent this season on loan at EFL Championship outfit Sunderland. The Ivorian youngster has impressed, with 13 goals and four assists in 40 games across competitions for the Black Cats.

Diallo is set to return to Old Trafford in the summer when his loan expires. Ten Hag was asked during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Wolves clash whether he has a future with the Red Devils. The Dutchman responded (via the aforementioned source):

"Yes, of course, we loan such players to make development and progress to bring them back; that's the aim of the loan. They are really strong. We mentor them. We follow them. We have communication over the season, especially Darren Fletcher, who invests a lot in such a process. The aim is to bring them back as a better player with experience."

Reports claim that Diallo is willing to leave Manchester United again on loan next season. He wants first-team football and may struggle for opportunities at Old Trafford.

