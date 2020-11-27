Injury-stricken Liverpool handed a massive boost in midfield ahead of Brighton game

The current Premier League champions will be in action early on Saturday as they travel to the Falmer Stadium to face Brighton. Liverpool have been shaken up by injuries in recent weeks.

The team were already without charismatic defender Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander Arnold when fears over more injuries started mounting during the international break. Liverpool lost Joe Gomez, who is out after a knee surgery. They also lost their captain, Jordan Henderson during the international break but have now received some positive news regarding the skipper’s return.

Jurgen Klopp did not indicate anything as to Thiago's return.

Liverpool have lost many players who make up the team's midfield. Naby Keita went down during the game against Leicester City and was ruled out of the midweek Champions League game. They were also without Xherdan Shaqiri after a scan revealed that he picked up a muscle issue during the international break with Switzerland.

The Reds’ manager was tightlipped about Keita or Shaqiri’s fitness ahead of the Brighton game and gave no indication about Thiago Alcantara's return. Liverpool's latest signing Thiago Alcantara last featured against Everton in the Merseyside derby, where he was injured following a tackle by Richarlison.

Jordan Henderson could return against the Brighton game.

Jordan Henderson was pictured in training this week, delighting Liverpool fans who have been waiting for positive news concerning the injuries. Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the this weekend's game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Henderson had returned to training.

The England international's return will be a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will play a part against Brighton. The Reds’ manager will be hopeful that his captain is able to pass his fitness tests. In case the skipper isn't deemed to be fit, Fabinho could play in midfield while Nat Philips or Rhys Williams could partner Joel Matip in defense.