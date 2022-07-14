"Insane to see Klopp and Guardiola pushing each other" - Erling Haaland impressed with Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has been left awestruck by the Citizens’ fierce rivalry with Liverpool, claiming that such intense competition is good for English football.

City and Liverpool are widely recognized as the two best teams in England right now. Led by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, respectively, the two powerhouses not only play eye-catching football but also regularly vie for the biggest trophies.

Last season, City and the Reds took the Premier League title race right to the very last day of the season. Guardiola’s men eventually emerged victorious in the race, snatching a last-gasp win over Aston Villa to clinch the league trophy by a single point.

Haaland, who followed the action in England from Borussia Dortmund last season, is in complete awe of the intense rivalry between Guardiola and Klopp.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland #mancity Thank you for making me feel so welcomed and loved! Thank you for making me feel so welcomed and loved! 💙 #mancity https://t.co/2CjZaUrcq1

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News (via Anfield Watch), the Norwegian revealed why he is so fond of the tussle, saying:

“It’s been insane to see Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola pushing each other, all the players, fans, everyone. To be outside watching this, everybody talking about it, pushing each other to the very last game - it’s not often that happens.

“I think it's really good for England and also good for the clubs to push each other to reach the next level. It's really important and it has been nice to watch. It's good that we push each other, that's what we want. I like it a lot.”

Rivalry between Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez could be one for the ages

Manchester City splurged €60 million to bring Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Liverpool, on the other hand, spent €75 million to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The two strikers could very well keep the Liverpool-Manchester City competitiveness alive for years to come.

Haaland, who scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund over two-and-a-half seasons, is arguably the best young striker in the world right now. Nunez, who netted 48 times in 85 games for Benfica in two seasons, has the quality to give the Norway star a run for his money.

Considering both strikers have world-class potential, it could ultimately boil down to adaptability and settling in as seamlessly as possible. To do so, they are going to need all the help they can get from their coaches.

It will be interesting to see which coach shines through in that aspect in the rapidly approaching 2022-23 season.

Also Read: "What a signing" - Chelsea legend John Terry reacts to Raheem Sterling's arrival

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far