"What a signing" - Chelsea legend John Terry reacts to Raheem Sterling's arrival

Chelsea legend John Terry has welcomed Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge with open arms, wishing his compatriot all the very best for his upcoming adventure.

The Blues confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City on Wednesday, July 13. The official announcement did not mention the transfer fee, but according to Fabrizio Romano, it could climb up to £55 million (£45 million fixed plus £10 million in add-ons). The forward has signed a five-year deal with the London giants.

Upon learning about Sterling’s transfer, former Chelsea defender Terry excitedly took to Twitter to welcome him, saying:

“Welcome to ChelseaFC, Sterling7

“What a signing this is…Good Luck Mate”

Sterling spent the last seven seasons at Manchester City, recording 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 games across competitions.

Sterling won as many as 12 trophies at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four League Cups.

Raheem Sterling could help Chelsea with their goalscoring problem

Sterling hit double digits for goals in each of his seven seasons at City. His best-ever tally for the club came in the 2019-20 season, when he scored 31 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 games across competitions.

The 27-year-old did not get as much game time as he might have expected last season, but that did not keep him from putting up respectable numbers. Sterling scored 12 Premier League goals (a total of 13 in 30 appearances) in only 23 starts, which serves as a testament to his quality.

To put his tally in perspective, Mason Mount, with 11 strikes, was the Blues' leading scorer in the Premier League last season.

Sterling, who was City’s third-leading scorer last season with 17 goals in 47 matches, also had decent shot accuracy (53 percent) and goal conversion rate (23 percent).

If Thomas Tuchel deploys Sterling in a position that he can thrive in, he could help the Blues overcome their hesitancy in front of goal for good.

Also Read: "It's not done yet" - Chelsea star opens up on long fitness journey as pictures of incredible body transformation emerge

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far