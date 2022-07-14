"It's not done yet" - Chelsea star opens up on long fitness journey as pictures of incredible body transformation emerge 

Chelsea's Mason Mount has opened up on his impressive physical transformation, claiming that his bulked-up physique has not yet reached its peak form.

The attacking midfielder is not seen as one of the most physically intimidating players in the Premier League. But he has come a long way since making his senior competitive debut for Chelsea in 2019.

Once lanky, Mount’s current physique is considerably bulkier, allowing him to go toe-to-toe with some of the toughest players in the business.

Mount, who has been photographed in top shape during the Blues' pre-season training in Los Angeles, has shed light on his transformation and physical goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he hinted that his goal was to strike the perfect balance between strength and agility.

Mount said:

“I think it's just natural, as soon as you get older you start filling out a bit more. Over the last three years, I've gained a bit more structure. It's something I work on. You want to be someone that's able to put yourself about a bit as a midfielder but people are picking up on it.

“It's not done yet, it's a long journey and it's only the start of it. You want to work at that side but you've still got to be sharp and agile, and doing the stuff I do, pressing and running forward. You've got to be able to do that as well, so it comes hand in hand.”

Mount emerged as one of Chelsea’s standout players in the 2021-22 campaign. The England international bagged 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 games across competitions for the Blues.

Mason Mount is looking forward to Chelsea contract extension

Mount is an invaluable member of the Blues. The 23-year-old works hard, scores, assists, and is an absolute leader on the pitch.

His current contract with the club expires in June 2024, and the player is admittedly ready for a longer commitment.

The player, who is extremely happy at Stamford Bridge, is expecting contract talks to commence sooner rather than later (as per the Athletic via Fabrizio Romano). Granted how important he is to the team, Chelsea would be wise to offer him a considerably better contract.

As per Spotrac, the Englishman only earns £88,462-per-week, which is considerably lower than most of his peers.

He has so far made 151 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, registering 30 goals and 31 assists.

