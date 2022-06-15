"Insisting with Chelsea to leave the club" - Fabrizio Romano claims 29-year-old star is pushing for exit from the club 

Football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Romelu Lukaku is “insisting with Chelsea” to let him join Inter Milan in the summer. As per Romano, the two parties are currently in talks over a potential loan fee for the 29-year-old star.

Having helped Inter Milan to Serie A success in the 2020-21 season, Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge for a club-record €113 million fee last summer. The most expensive player in the history of the Premier League has since struggled to justify his astronomical price tag, often cutting a disappointing figure in big matches.

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, Lukaku took part in 44 games for the Blues across competitions, scoring only 15 times. To top it off, he has reportedly (via Sempre Inter) maintained “daily contact” with Inter Milan, texting “friends at the club” about his desire to return to the San Siro.

As per Italian journalist Romano, the Belgian has conveyed his wishes to his current employers, urging them to sanction his transfer to Inter. Disclosing the latest on the Lukaku saga, Romano tweeted:

“Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move.”

Romano also claimed that Lukaku was prepared to take a pay cut to reunite with the Nerazzurri.

He added:

“Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary.”

Chelsea would be wise to let Lukaku leave this summer

Seeing their most expensive acquisition depart only after a season must not sit well with the Blues. We, however, believe that letting Lukaku leave for Inter is the best thing the Londoners can do at the moment.

Stopping the Belgium international from moving to Inter might cause unrest in the dressing room, something Thomas Tuchel cannot afford during a demanding and grueling campaign.

If they can find a middle ground with the Italian giants, Chelsea could divert the Lukaku’s salary (saved after loan) towards new player acquisitions.

They are in dire need of reinforcements in defense, and the funds freed up from Lukaku’s loan could help them get suitable players at the back.

