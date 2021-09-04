“Inter helped me get out of the s***” - Romelu Lukaku opens up on dream Chelsea return

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku has finally opened up on his return to Chelsea by saying his mind was already set on a return to Stamford Bridge once Chelsea made their third offer to Inter Milan to sign him.

Speaking to HLN, Romelu Lukaku said Inter Milan played a vital part in rejuvenating his career but he wanted to leave just because Chelsea had come calling. The 28-year-old forward has also revealed that the Blues made an audacious bid of €110 million plus Davide Zappacosta to secure his services. Lukaku said:

“When Chelsea made their third offer I knew it was serious and I was no longer with my head in Milan. Chelsea offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no. So I told Inzaghi: 'Inter pulled me out of shit but I wanna leave only because of Chelsea.' "

Romelu Lukaku to HLN: “When Chelsea made their third offer I knew it was serious and I was no longer with my head in Milan. Chelsea offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no. So I told Inzaghi: Inter pulled me out of shit but I wanna leave only because of Chelsea” 🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/aGBD7NzTvj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2021

Romelu Lukaku eventually signed for Chelsea in a deal worth £97.5 million, making him the club's all-time record signing.

It is worth noting that this is the second time Romelu Lukaku has signed for Chelsea. The Belgian forward previously arrived at Stamford Bridge back in the summer of 2011 from Belgian side Anderlecht for a fee of around £17 million plus add-ons. However, Lukaku did not score a single first-team goal for Chelsea in his first spell.

Romelu Lukaku can be the final piece in Chelsea's jigsaw

Many consider Romelu Lukaku to be Chelsea's final piece in their jigsaw, making the European champions one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this time around.

Despite winning the Champions League last season, Chelsea did not have a reliable source of goals up front after Timo Werner failed to adapt to life in England, scoring a mere 12 goals in all competitions.

This prompted Chelsea to spend big on a centre-forward this summer. The Blues were keen to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland before shifting their focus to Romelu Lukaku once Dortmund showed no intention of letting their forward leave.

Lukaku seems to have adapted nicely to his new surroundings at Chelsea. The 28-year-old netted on his debut against Arsenal whilst looking decent in his second game away to Liverpool.

Apart from Lukaku, Chelsea have also secured the services of Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Gary Neville on Chelsea’s title chances:



🗣“Chelsea is a team that wins and is ready to win more. The addition of Saul, along with Lukaku strengthens Chelsea enormously. It makes them, for me, even more formidable. They can challenge on all fronts.” pic.twitter.com/O8tttFSIJ9 — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) September 2, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 greatest full-backs of all time

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee