Inter could launch move to sign Liverpool forward: Reports

Inter Milan could make a move to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino on a free transfer next summer, according to Dailynews24 (h/t Inter News 24).

The Brazil international is in the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and is set to become a free agent next summer. He formed one-third of the famed front three at Liverpool that also consisted of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

At the end of last season, the trio's respective contracts were set to expire in the summer of 2023. Salah ended up extending his stay at Liverpool until 2025, while Mane left to join Bayern Munich.

Firmino, however, is yet to be offered a new deal. Due to injuries, the former TSG Hoffenheim 1899 star was able to make just 20 league appearances last season, where he scored five goals and provided four assists.

However, he has started the current season in fine form and has registered three goals and three assists in five Premier League games. This could spur the Reds to offer him a renewed contract, but the Reds have predominantly shied away from offering new deals to players in their 30s. They also have Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in their squad, with both players being touted as replacements for the Brazilian.

Firmino will be 31 when his current deal expires. Inter, on the other hand, have secured the services of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The player is set to return to Stamford Bridge next summer and this could open up a space that manager Simone Inzaghi would want to fill. Whether Firmino will be on his agenda remains to be seen.

Inter Milan could face competition from Juventus for Liverpool forward

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb (h/t Liverpool Echo), Juventus could make a move for Firmino in January.

The Old Lady's desire to sign the Brazil international has not faded despite there being no room for another forward, the report adds. Juventus saw Paulo Dybala leave the club to join AS Roma on a free transfer in the summer.

To fill that gap, manager Massimiliano Allegri oversaw the signings of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille. The latter, however, has signed an initial paid loan transfer with an option to buy for €9 million including add-ons.

Liverpool signed Nunez from SL Benfica this summer. However, their dependence on Firmino was highlighted when the Uruguay international missed three matches due to suspension.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been an outspoken fan of Firmino in recent years and it remains to be seen if he will be open to losing him next year.

