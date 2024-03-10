Inter Miami coach provides worrying Lionel Messi injury update ahead of Montreal MLS clash 

Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales has revealed that Lionel Messi's participation in the MLS clash against Montreal is in doubt.

Messi was on the receiving end of a horrendous tackle during the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Nashville. While the Argentine got on the scoresheet in that game, the tackle left Messi with a knock.

Morales has now revealed that the team are yet to make a decision on whether to field Messi for the Montreal game on Sunday, March 10. He told Miami Herald (via Inter Miami's website):

“The knock on Leo was just a knock, a hard tackle, but he is fine, he finished the game fine, so that is not a factor."

Morales added:

“It’s something we haven’t decided yet because we arrived from the Nashville game late and the team was off [Friday]. We have to see how the players are, especially the ones who played the most minutes and then we will make a decision after practice and we will see who is healthy and ready to play Sunday.”

Lionel Messi has been in good form this season, scoring four goals and providing an assist in four appearances across competitions. He has scored thrice in as many MLS matches and the Herons sit atop the Eastern Conference at the moment.

Considering Messi's form and his impact on the team, it might be a smart decision to rest him in order to preserve him long term.

Mallorca boss compares Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Barcelona legacy is unmatched and he is hands down one of the greatest players to rock the Azulgrana kits. Lamine Yamal has recently drawn comparisons with Messi.

Yamal, since coming through the La Masia academies, has become a regular candidate in the first team. Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre recently said about the youngster (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I saw Messi when he was with the Barça youth team. I saw him for five minutes and he was a rat, he didn’t stop scoring goals. This scoundrel also looks like a rat."

He added:

“He’s young, they work well with young people here and yes keep it up and he will bring many more joys to Can Barça.

Aguirre's comments came after Yamal scored a lovely goal against Mallorca in Barca's 1-0 La Liga win on March 9. Barcelona boss Xavi, though, dismissed the Lionel Messi comparisons, stating that making such parallels may be detrimental to the youngster's development.