Inter Milan begin talks with Chelsea star over potential January move – Reports

Inter Milan are interested in a loan move for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr in the January transfer window. Various reports suggest that Malang Sarr is ready to leave Chelsea and wants to make a move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window itself.

Inter Milan are procuring the young defender on a short-term loan deal, but the deal supposedly consists of a buyout clause of around €15 million.

Malang Sarr is originally from France and was part of the OGC Nice youth academy. He joined Chelsea last year on a free transfer but just like many other Chelsea youngsters, he was immediately loaned out to another club in order to allow the player regular match time.

This did not work out as Sarr managed to feature in only eight league matches for FC Porto before returning to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defenders like Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have been doing exceptionally well and Trevoh Chalobah has broken into the first team for the club.

Thus, Sarr has understandably been kept out of the playing squad under Tuchel and the defender has managed to make just one appearance in the Premier League so far.

Therefore, a move away from Chelsea might be the best possible option for Malang Sarr if he wants to get regular playing time to help his career. Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij has picked up an injury and Malang Sarr seems to be the potential replacement found by Inter Milan to go after in the January transfer window.

Andrea Ranocchia is currently playing at the back but Simone Inzaghi would like to strengthen the area and Sarr is the perfect target.

Inter are also concerned about the future of Milan Skriniar at the club. He has been linked with a move away from Inter recently and it would not be all too surprising if he decided to leave the club.

This is where Malang Sarr could be even more useful and could be a long-term replacement for Skriniar at the club if he can prove his worth while on loan.

During the weekend faceoff between Manchester United and Chelsea, Malang Sarr was in Milan to try and negotiate a contract with Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku might have played a role in this switch given his history with Inter over the years.

Sarr may reach an agreement with Inter to join the club soon but will only be eligible to play only after January 1st, once the winter transfer window opens.

