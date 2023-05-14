Inter Milan CEO breaks silence on Lautaro Martinez's future amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has suggested that Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United of late, is expected to remain at the club this summer.

Martinez, 25, has established himself as an indispensable player for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Racing Club for over £20 million in 2018. So far, he has helped them lift a total of four trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and heading, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has popped up as a top target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail. He is also on Manchester United's radar, as per Football Insider.

During an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Marotta was asked to shed light on Martinez's future. Squashing reports linking the forward to the aforementioned two Premier League clubs, he responded:

"I think there are all the conditions for Lautaro to become our future captain."

Martinez, who has a deal until June 2026 at San Siro, could establish himself as a crucial player for the Blues should he seal a permanent move to them in the future.

Should the 48-cap Argentina international join the Red Devils, he would emerge as an outright first-team starter for them. He would likely be preferred ahead of injury-prone Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the number nine role.

So far, the Chelsea and Manchester United target has been in excellent form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 3705 minutes of action for Inter Milan, spread over 51 games.

Chelsea and Manchester United dealt transfer blow after recent update

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United target Andre Onana is not up for sale. He said:

"Onana leaving for £35 million? I'd rule this out, honestly. We think he will stay. We have not received any offers and Onana is happy in Milan. He wants to stay here. We do not plan to sell him this summer."

Onana, 27, has established himself as Inter's first-choice goalkeeper since arriving on a free from Ajax last summer. He has registered 18 clean sheets and conceded 30 goals in 37 matches across all competitions so far this season.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed an interest in adding Onana to their ranks ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. While the Blues are aiming to rope in a replacement for Edouard Mendy, the Red Devils are hoping to sign a first-choice shot-stopper in light of David De Gea's error-prone outings.

