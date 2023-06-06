Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni reveals he's been studying videos of Real Madrid star's performance against Erling Haaland

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has revealed that he's watched videos of Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger's battle with Erling Haaland ahead of the Champions League final.

Bastoni will clash with Haaland at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10). The Italian has the enormous task of trying to keep the in-form Manchester City striker quiet.

The 22-year-old has been Europe's most prolific frontman this season, scoring 52 goals in as many games across competitions. However, he was kept relatively quiet by Rudiger when Real Madrid drew 1-1 with City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Bastoni has explained that he has been studying how Rudiger dealt with Haaland in that game, saying (via Madrid Zone):

“I’ve been studying videos of Rüdiger against Haaland.”

The Real Madrid defender was excellent when up against the City striker at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was like a mosquito that wouldn't leave the Norweigan's side and he did well in preventing him from affecting the game.

Erling Haaland managed just two shots on target and had one of his shots blocked with Rudiger winning two of four aerial duals during the game. It came as a surprise to many when Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opted not to start the German in the second leg. That game ended in a 4-0 victory to the Cityzens with providing an assist and being a constant menace throughout.

Bastoni knows that if Inter are to get any joy in the game they will likely have to keep Haaland at bay. He is the Champions League's top goalscorer with 12 goals in 10 games.

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger claimed Erling Haaland's Manchester City weren't dangerous in first leg draw

Antonio Rudiger was confident after his impressive showing against Erling Haaland.

Rudiger was in a bullish mood following Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Los Blancos took the lead through Vinicius Junior's excellent strike.

However, Kevin De Bruyne hit back in the second half with a phenomenal effort of his own. The two European heavyweights ended the first leg honors even heading into the second leg at the Etihad.

Rudiger claimed that City weren't dangerous in the battle at the Santiago Bernabeu amid his success against Erling Haaland. He said (via GOAL):

"At the end of the day they were not dangerous. They had possession, we knew that this would happen... but most importantly they were not dangerous. Obviously, their goal was quality from De Bruyne."

Of course, the complexion of the tie would completely change in the second leg as Pep Guardiola's men destroyed the reigning European champions. Goals from Bernardo Silva (2), Manuel Akanji, and Julian Alvarez sealed their place in the final against Inter. Rudiger came out of the side for Eder Militao, a decision that Ancelotti may now regret.

