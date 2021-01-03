Inter Milan to offer Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid and Atletico 

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to offer Christian Eriksen to Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Danish midfielder has failed to settle at Inter, and has now become surplus to requirements.

According to Marca, Inter Milan are desperate to offload Christian Eriksen this January. The 28-year-old was seen as a bargain buy when Inter bought him last January for just €20 million.

However, Christian Eriksen has endured a torrid time at Inter and could be set to leave the club after just one year, with Real Madrid and Atletico rumored to be potential destinations.

Eriksen started his career at Ajax before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He was named the North London club's Player of the Year in his debut season.

During his seven years at the club, he was also named the club's Player of the Year in the 2016–17 season and was included in the 2017–18 PFA Team of the Year.

With just six months left on his deal with the club, Tottenham decided to accept a bid of €20 million for Eriksen from Inter Milan last January.

Christian Eriksen has however, not been able to settle at Inter Milan. This has led to him effectively being frozen out of the squad by Antonio Conte, having failing to adapt to the Italian manager's style of play.

Christian Eriksen was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, with the Gunners desperate to signing a creative midfielder in the winter transfer window. The latest reports suggest that Eriksen has been offered to Real Madrid and Atletico by Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are desperate to offload Christian Eriksen but it is unlikely Real Madrid or Atletico will sign him

Christian Eriksen will be hoping to end his Inter Milan nightmare this January, but it is unlikely that Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid sign him.

Real Madrid may only be interested in signing an attacking midfielder if Isco leaves the club in the winter transfer window.

Isco has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane and is reportedly eager to leave the club in search of regular playing time.

Los Blancos however, already possess a wealth of attacking options, and are likely to save money to fund mammoth deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the future.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have been dubbed as 'title favorites' this season following their blistering start to the current La Liga campaign.

Diego Simeone's side however, are unlikely to make such a risky move during this tough economic period.