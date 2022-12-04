Inter Milan plot surprise move for former Manchester United defender - Reports

Inter Milan are interested in signing former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, according to Radio Radio, as reported by Tribal Football.

The English centre-back joined AS Roma from the Red Devils on a loan deal in 2019 before making his move permanent the following season.

Smalling, whose contract with Roma is set to expire next summer, has made 21 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season.

While it has been claimed that Smalling has the option of extending his contract by one year, it seems unlikely.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have conceded 22 goals in 15 Serie A games this season. They have been far from impressive at the back and adding Smalling to their ranks wouldn't be a bad idea.

Prior to his move to Roma, Smalling made 323 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. He won several trophies for the Old Trafford outfit, including two Premier League titles.

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has been included in the Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord this summer, having come up through the ranks of the Dutch outfit.

In a recent chat with the English club's official website, Malacia spoke about his experience of growing up on the streets of Rotterdam. He said:

"There were a lot of different cultures where I grew up. It always like, well sometimes it was hard, but it was always fun. I enjoyed it. I was always outside playing with my friends and family. I did do some kickboxing, in the street where my grandma lives. They had a gym so I was there a lot but what I loved doing most was playing football. I was good at school but it was not for me. Yet I enjoyed my time there."

Malacia added:

"I wouldn’t say I’ve come a long way, I would say we as I certainly didn’t do it on my own. So we came a long way but I still have to make steps and there is a lot of space for improvement. That is what we are going to work on."

Malacia has so far made 15 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

