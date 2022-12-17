Inter Milan pressing Barcelona midfielder to join them in January: Reports

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie in January.

Kessi only joined the Catalan club from AC Milan on a free transfer at the start of the season.

The Ivorian, however, has found it hard to find a regular spot in Barca's starting XI under Xavi Hernandez. He has so far made 13 appearances across competitions for his new employers, starting only five times.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their midfield and are interested in roping in Kessie due to his experience playing in Serie A. He played 223 games for Inter's city rivals AC Milan, scoring 37 goals and providing 16 assists, helping the club to the league title last season.

Barcelona,on the other hand, are currently at the top of the La Liga table. They won't be able to sign any players in January due to the financial fair play rule. Hence, they are not keen on letting Kessie leave and weakening their squad.

Barcelona have issued a statement on the European Super League

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met with Florentino Perez and Bernd Reichart, the CEO of A22 Sports. A22 is the company behind the idea of the European Super League. The club released a statement via the company.

A22 Sports @A22Sports We are continuing to work to reform European football, to improve competitiveness, sustainability and governance. We are talking to many clubs across 10 different countries who share our view of the challenges faced by the sport. Standing still cannot be an option. We are continuing to work to reform European football, to improve competitiveness, sustainability and governance. We are talking to many clubs across 10 different countries who share our view of the challenges faced by the sport. Standing still cannot be an option. https://t.co/wq561xHthG

Reichart also shared his bit on the Super League, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“The Super League isn’t dead, not at all, it’s very much alive, We’ll keep working until the judgement. We are still convinced that UEFA can’t be everything at once: they organize the competition, they regulate the competition, and at the same time they control access to the market. They’re judge and jury."

He added:

“In any sector, that would be intolerable, because there wouldn’t be any innovation... What the Advocate General’s opinion left clear is that [UEFA] have to open up access to the market, and their opinion must be subject to clear rules that limit them in that role."

Reichart furthered on the topic, saying:

“For me, that’s a step forward. Until next year we’ll keep working, proposing solutions, listening to the parties involved and developing our proposals. Obviously after that, we’ll need a solid legal basis to propose them.”

