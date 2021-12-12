Inter Milan could reignite interest in Manchester United defender in January: Reports

Various Italian media reports have claimed that Inter Milan will be looking to reignite their interest in Manchester United’s Alex Telles in the January transfer window.

Inter Milan had initially expressed interest in the Brazilian left-back last summer due to his struggles with gametime. Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had remained firm in his belief in Luke Shaw. He had a purple patch for both club and country last season.

This had considerably cut down Telles' playing time. Telles managed only 20 starts for Manchester United last season across all competitions.

Inter Milan are looking for a backup to the 32-year old Ivan Perisic. The Croatian was rumored to be looking for a move last summer and has recently been linked with a return to Bayern Munich.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Italian rivals AC and Inter Milan want to sign Alex Telles, Man United are not interested in January bids but may be open to summer offers Italian rivals AC and Inter Milan want to sign Alex Telles, Man United are not interested in January bids but may be open to summer offers https://t.co/0QHSQ7OP6Y

As a result, Inter Milan were hopeful of snagging him for a reduced fee in the summer. The Italian club are also open to a loan move this January. However, the situation appears to be very different for Alex Telles at Manchester United this time around.

Manchester United’s Alex Telles might not be available for a reasonable fee despite Inter Milan interest

Manchester United have won their last two Premier League games and finished at the top of the UCL group as well. Ralf Rangnick has managed to bring in immediate change with respect to the overall gameplan, and has been rewarded with results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last month for a number of reasons, and his faith in some players was some of them. The Norwegian failed to replace multiple out-of-form players despite a lack of confidence and results.

Among them were Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire. The club captain has responded well in recent matches. But the full-backs find themselves playing second fiddle to the likes of Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles.

Ralf Rangnick’s game plan relies heavily on full-backs for width. So far, he has played with two strikers and two number 10s who have been asked to cover for the full-backs when they bombard forward.

The fact that Telles is arguably the best crosser at the club has allowed him to snag the left-back position thus far. It also helped that Rangnick's arrival at the club coincided with an injury issue with Shaw.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles have given Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick a pleasant surprise #mufc Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles have given Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick a pleasant surprise #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brazilian is not the best defensively, but in Rangnick’s pressing system finds himself playing a familiar game. Rio Ferdinand recently claimed that both Bissaka and Shaw might struggle to find their way back to the starting 11. That also means that Alex Telles will not be sold for a reasonable fee anytime soon.

Edited by Aditya Singh