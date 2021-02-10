Inter Milan's Antonio Conte sheds light on clash with Juventus' Andrea Agnelli

Antonio Conte has hit out at Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli after their clash last night. The two had a go at each other after Juventus knocked Inter Milan out of the Coppa Italia.

Inter Milan were up against Juventus in the 2nd leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The San Siro side needed a win to qualify for the final, but a goalless draw saw the Turin side advance, thanks to their 2-1 victory in the first leg.

The result saw Antonio Conte clash with Andrea Agnelli and it turned out to be the biggest talking point of the match. The Juventus chairman was in the stands but was seen shouting at the Inter Milan manager during and after the game.

Speaking after the clash between the two, Conte demanded more respect and sportsmanship from the Turin side's chairman. He said:

"Juventus should tell the truth. I think the fourth official heard and saw what happened throughout the match. They should be more polite in my opinion. They need more sportsmanship and respect for those who work. What happened at the end of the game? I have neither the desire nor the pleasure to comment on anything. I think that in all things there must be education. Enough."

Juventus knock out Antonio Conte and Inter Milan from Coppa Italia

Antonio Conte went on to speak about the match against Juventus and claimed it was a close call. The Inter manager was proud of his team's desire and determination and highlighted that in his post-match interview. He said:

"In my opinion we should have scored the chances we created and it's a shame, because after 180 minutes we saw two teams that fought until the end. We paid for the first leg, for some gifts we gave them. We tried to score until the end, because with one goal, they would have had more difficulty."

"I'm sorry because these are matches that are played in 180 minutes. Today we tried in every way, with desire and determination. You make mistakes, you have to learn from mistakes and then start over and try again," Antonio Conte concluded.

Inter Milan sit 2nd in the Serie A table right now – just two points behind the league leaders and arch-rivals, AC Milan. On the other hand, Juventus are slowly getting into their groove and are 3rd in the table right now – 5 points behind Inter but with a game in hand.