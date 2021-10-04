Inter Milan set to reignite interest in Chelsea star - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to pursue Chelsea star Marcos Alonso once again. The Blues defender has been on fire lately and has reignited Inter Milan's interest in him.

Alonso has been a long-term target for Inter, but they have never quite managed to seal a deal for the Spanish wing-back. The 30-year-old was close to a move to the San Siro both last summer and then again this year. However, the transfer never materialized. Inter are now keen to make yet another attempt to get their man.

Will Chelsea sell Marcos Alonso?

Chelsea signed Marcos Alonso from Serie A club Fiorentina in the summer of 2016. He was one of the many last-minute signings by the English club that summer.

What transpired was magical for the Blues. Under new manager Antonio Conte's three-man back system, Alonso was positioned to play as a left wing-back and he thrived in that role. The Spanish defender scored six times and assisted thrice in 35 appearances as Chelsea went on to lift the Premier League title.

However, over the years, his position in the side weakened as his lack of pace was exposed in the fast-paced English league. He hit an all-time low under Maurizio Sarri, who reverted to a four-man back system.

In 2020, when then-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for £50m, it was expected to be the end of the road for Alonso at Stamford Bridge. The club actively searched to sell the player, who himself wanted to move out to get more game time.

However, as no plausible deal transpired, Alonso chose to stay back and his fortune changed once again under Thomas Tuchel. The German boss opted to play a three-man back system and placed Alonso in his left wing-back position.

Such has been the rise of the Spaniard that he has kept the bright Chilwell on the bench for the majority of the new season. His great form under Tuchel means that Chelsea are now unlikely to sell the 30-year-old defender.

Why does Inter Milan want Marcos Alonso?

Inter's interest in Alonso developed when Antonio Conte was in charge at the Serie A club. The Italian had worked with Alonso before and wanted to be reunited with the Spaniard at Inter Milan.

However, Conte's wish remained unfulfilled. New Inter manager Simone Inzaghi also prefers a three-man back system. Ivan Perisic currently fills in on the left wing-back role, coercing Inter to look for an upgrade in that position.

With Alonso's form hitting the roof at the moment, Inter could well be on their way to the Bridge again to negotiate a deal for the Spaniard.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

