Inter Milan top scorers: Who will be the biggest threat for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final?

Inter Milan will take on Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul in the UEFA Champions League final later tonight. Both teams have had a fairly challenging route to the final but have shone at every stage.

The Nerrazzuri will be playing in their sixth Champions League (previously European Cup) final, having won three of the previous five they have played in. Inter lifted the trophy in 1964, 1965 and 2010, while they finished as runners-up in 1967 and 1972.

Every special trophy run requires goalscorers to be in top form. Inter Milan's most recent UCL win saw Argentine Diego Milito in red-hot form guide the team to the cup. He scored 30 goals and provided eight assists in 52 games across competitions in 2009-10, with six goals and three assists in the UCL.

Having said that, let's take a look at the club's top goalscorers this season; players who could be serious threats to Manchester City.

Inter Milan's top five goalscorers

#5. Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 goals

Veteran midfielder Mkhitaryan has chipped in with five goals and two assists for Inter Milan in 48 appearances across competitions this season. One of those goals came in the UCL semi-finals first leg against arch-rivals Milan.

#4. Nicolo Barella - 9 goals

Barella has chipped in with nine goals and 10 assists this season, helping his team maximise their goalscoring potential. Six of those goals have come in the Serie A, but the Italian is yet to open his account in the UCL.

A combative midfielder, Barella usually makes late runs into the box or attempts ambitious efforts from long-range.

#3. Romelu Lukaku - 14 goals

Lukaku has bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances this season and has the best minutes per goal ratio among the players on this list. He has scored 10 goals in the Serie A, with three strikes in the UCL.

Lukaku missed the majority of the initial stages of the season due to a recurring hamstring injury but hit form towards the end, helping his team peak at the right time.

#2. Edin Dzeko - 14 goals

Experienced Bosnian marksman Edin Dzeko takes up second spot in Inter Milan's top scorer charts. He has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 51 appearances across competitions this season, with nine goals in Serie A and four in the UCL.

He scored in the first leg against AC Milan with a sublime volley, helping his team carry a two-goal lead into the second leg. Dzeko also bagged one goal in Inter's 3-0 win over Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana.

#1. Lautaro Martinez - 28 goals

The Argentine is Inter's top scorer across competitions this season, having made 56 appearances for the Nerrazzuri. He has also chipped in with 11 assists.

Martinez has scored 21 of his goals in the Serie A, adding seven assists. Although he hasn't managed to score a hat-trick, he chipped in with a goal every other game, coupled with a few braces. He also helped Inter Milan win the Coppa Italia with a brace in the win over Fiorentina.

Martinez scored a crucial goal in the UCL semi-final against bitter rivals AC Milan that helped his team advance to the final.

