Inter Milan UCL titles: Have Inter Milan won the Champions League?

Serie A giants Inter Milan will compete for the biggest honour in European club football on Saturday (May 31) night when they take on PSG in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the showpiece clash, just like it did in 2012 between home side Bayern Munich and Premier League giants Chelsea.

For the second time in three years, Inter have reached the final of the Champions League and will look to make amends for their 2023 loss (1-0) to treble-winning Manchester City.

This year, it's Ligue 1 champions PSG who stand in their way as the Parisian outfit aim for their first European glory, but how many Champions League titles have Inter won?

The Nerazzurri are one of the most successful sides in Europe with three titles. In the 1960s, they witnessed their greatest European spell, winning back-to-back titles in 1964 and 1965.

On the first occasion, Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Vienna before retaining their title against Benfica following a 1-0 victory. Under Jose Mourinho, Inter won their third trophy and a first in the Champions League era in 2010 after seeing off Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid, winning the treble.

PSG and Inter Milan looking to make amends in Champions League final following earlier losses

Both PSG and Inter Milan lost their last Champions League final appearances. In their first and only prior appearance at this stage of the competition, PSG lost 1-0 to treble-winning Bayern Munich in 2020. Meanwhile, Inter lost by an identical scoreline to treble-winning City three years later.

On Saturday night, one of these sides will experience another heartbreak in their first meeting, making things all the more exciting. So, which side will prevail at the Allianz Arena in Munich as the Parisians look for their maiden Champions League title and Inter their fourth?

