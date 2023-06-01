Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti addresses rumors of interest in PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has dismissed reports of Lionel Messi being a target for the Serie A side. He added that the club are in a good financial situation but are not in the race to sign the Argentine.

Messi is set to become a free agent in the summer and has been linked with several clubs. Barcelona are reportedly in the chase along with Al Hilal and Inter Miami.

Speaking to TyC Sport, Zanetti confirmed that Inter Milan are not in the running for Messi this summer. He said:

“Financial Fair Play is a complication, today Inter are doing good things, carrying out a sporting and economic project in line with what they can spend and afford. Who wouldn't like to have Messi? But we are not able to take him… He is for very few, rightly so, as far as he represents is valid. He is the last world champion.”

He added:

“I'd like to see him where he feels happy. We all agree on what Barcelona represents, for him it means family. There we would see him in the family and football fullness of him, I really can't imagine him anywhere else. I didn't even believe PSG , he surprised me to see him go. Barcelona will make an effort and then it will depend on him."

Lionel Messi has reportedly given Barcelona 10 days to make their official offer.

Inter Milan wanted to sign Lionel Messi this summer, claims journalist

Argentine journalist Sergio A. Gonzalez claimed that Javier Zanetti was pushing for Inter Milan to sign Lionel Messi this summer. He added that the Serie A side were looking to take advantage of Barcelona's FFP issues and sign him.

He tweeted:

“Early morning Messi bombshell. A reliable source tells me that Inter intend to sign Leo. Zanetti would be a factor. Contract extension talks are deadlocked in Paris, Barca are restricted by FFP and seemingly on the River Thebes – Will Pupi [Zanetti] manage to get him?”

Al Hilal have made a €500 million per season offer to Lionel Messi according to L'Equipe. Inter Miami are also looking to make a move, and as per the French publication, the MLS side and Barcelona are plotting a joint move to sign the Argentine.

