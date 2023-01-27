Inter Milan want Liverpool forward to replace Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku - Reports

Inter Milan are looking to replace on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are interested in bringing in the Brazilian, whose contract with the Reds expires in the summer.

The Belgian's loan spell at Inter will end in the summer and he seems set to return to his parent club. However, the Serie A club will have to move quickly if they want to secure Firmino's services.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds have offered Firmino a 'short-term' contract extension that could keep him at the club beyond 2023. Speaking about staying at Merseyside, he said:

“It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool”.

In that case, they will have to make a quick transfer offer or they risk missing out on the striker.

Lukaku has not had a great season for Inter, scoring just two goals and getting one assist in eight appearances. He has been troubled by injuries all season and his loan move has not had the desired impact. He returned to Inter after a disappointing season at Chelsea, less than a year after signing with the Premier League giants for £97.5m. The Serie A club paid a loan fee of €8 million, with Lukaku taking a pay cut.

Firmino, on the other hand, has had a good season for Liverpool despite his injury troubles. He has nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

Chelsea set to join Liverpool in race for Championship midfielder

Sander Berge is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle it out in the pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to reports. Manager Graham Potter is reportedly keen on adding a midfielder to the squad, with the Blues having already been linked with Benfica's Enzo Fernandez and Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Simon Phillips reports that Chelsea are interested in bringing the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge amidst interest from the Reds as well. He has been in fine form for the Blades this season as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Berge signed for Sheffield United in 2020 for £20 million and has been a key player ever since, scoring 12 goals and nine assists in 87 appearances. The report also adds that it will be tough to lure him out of the team as manager Paul Heckingbottom is believed to be a big fan of his.

