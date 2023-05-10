Inter star Andre Onana makes history in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Milan

Andre Onana has become the first Inter Milan goalkeeper in history to keep seven clean sheets in a UEFA Champions League season.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper saw his team beat AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday (May 10). He was signed by I Nerazzurri from Ajax last summer on a free transfer.

Onana has proven to be a solid addition, largely impressing in the 37 games across competitions he has played for his new club. He has kept 18 clean sheets during that time, with seven of those coming in the Champions League - a club record, as per Squawka.

Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar managed six shut-outs in 13 games when Inter won the Champions League in the 2009-10 season under Jose Mourinho. Given the number of legendary goalkeepers Inter have had over the years, including Cesar, Walter Zenga, Francesco Toldo and Samir Handanovic, Onana's achievement is certainly impressive.

Inter will also be relaxed about the 27-year-old's future. After all, he penned a five-year deal at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium last summer. He did not have an awful lot to do in his team's 2-0 win at San Siro against Milan, making two saves over the course of the game.

Onana is expected to start in the return leg on May 16. He has a maximum of two Champions League games left this season, which could see him tie the record for the most clean sheets in the competition's history.

Sebastian Rossi (AC Milan, 1993-94), Santiago Canizares (Valencia, 2000-01), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid, 2015-16) and Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, 2020-21) all hold the record with nine clean sheets.

Inter Milan could sell Champions League hero Andre Onana to Chelsea - Reports

A report by Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t FC Inter News) claims that Inter Milan will be open to selling Andre Onana if Chelsea table a €60 million offer.

Onana has been linked with a move to the Blues, who could be in the market for an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. The Spaniard continues to be Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper over the Senegalese star.

Mendy reportedly rejected a new contract from the west London outfit in December and it remains to be seen if he stays at Stamford Bridge this summer. He hasn't played a single game for the Blues since Christmas.

Onana has been crucial to Inter Milan's run to the Champions League semifinals. But Inter's financial situation is dire. According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t SempreInter) in February, Inter's €390 million debt is the highest of all Serie A clubs.

A big offer for the Cameroonian, who was signed for nothing, could hence be enticing for Inter.

