"Inter wanted to get rid of him for the €113 million" - Ex-Chelsea star says Romelu Lukaku never wanted Stamford Bridge move

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has claimed that Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku 'didn't want' to join the Blues last summer.

The 28-year-old joined the west London club from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of €113 million. The forward is set to return to the San Siro after one disappointing campaign with Thomas Tuchel's side. Inter Milan will reportedly sign Lukaku on a season-long loan.

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan in 2019 on the back of two disappointing seasons with Manchester United. He went on to score 64 goals in 95 games for the Italian giants and helped the club win their first Scudetto in eleven years during the 2020-21 campaign.

However, the Belgian endured a torrid time with Chelsea last season, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. Lukaku gave a controversial interview to Sky Sport Italia in December in which he claimed he was 'not happy' at Chelsea.

The Belgian looks set to have his wish granted, which has led Leboeuf to state that Lukaku did not fancy joining Tuchel's side last summer. Leboeuf told ESPN:

"I'd say he's [Thomas Tuchel] responsible for picking him up but I think Lukaku didn't want to come. I think Inter wanted to get rid of him for the €113 million. I think everyone is guilty of that but that's the football that we see now where €100 million seems to be nothing in football. You spend it and if it doesn't work, you get rid of it, it's not your problem."

Inter Milan will sign the Belgian on a season-long loan for €7 million+ add-ons, as per SPORTbible. He will undergo his medical with the Serie A giants next week.

Everton star could be the potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Everton v Brentford - Premier League

Everton striker Richarlison could the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea. The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Toffees last season, scoring 10 goals in 30 league games and helping the club maintain their Premier League status.

The 25-year-old's speed, dribbling, work rate, and versatility make him the ideal transfer target for Thomas Tuchel. As per Football.london, the Brazilian is reportedly keen to join a club that will give him the chance to play Champions League football.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs want Richarlison... Everton want £50m Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs want Richarlison... Everton want £50m 👀📰 https://t.co/4wanEDHrKR

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea could face stiff competition from Arsenal and Tottenham for the Everton star's signature.

The Gunners are keen to sign a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette who will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. Tottenham, on the other hand, are keen to sign a forward who will provide adequate cover and competition to Harry Kane.

