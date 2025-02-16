"Interest in me is very flattering" - Liverpool star leaves doors open for exit as he comments on PSG interest

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was asked about Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) interest in him. A report from ESPN has claimed that the Ligue 1 giants see the France international as the perfect long-term option alongside Marquinhos.

When quizzed about these links, Konate failed to shut down gossip and confirm that he would continue at Anfield beyond the summer. He told Telefoot (via @PSG_Report):

"PSG’s interest in me? To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering. Now I’m focussing on this current season, giving it my all. I’ll let my agents take care of the rest."

Konate is only contracted with the Reds till the summer of 2026, which may prompt the club to sell the player this summer. This would be a reasonable decision, given they wouldn't be running the risk of losing the defender for free in 2026.

That being said, Virgil van Dijk's future at the club could have a role to play in deciding what happens with Konate. The Dutchman's agreement with Liverpool runs out in the summer, after which he could leave the club.

If the Mersyesiders were to lose both Konate and Van Dijk in the summer, it would cause a massive disruption to the backline. Therefore, the Reds may be looking to keep at least one of these two players, if not both.

To date, Konate has made 116 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging five goals and four assists. He's won the Carabao Cup twice and the FA Cup once at Anfield.

Liverpool monitoring the situation of PSG midfielder in a bid to make summer move - Reports

Warren Zaire-Emery

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation of PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who they wish to bring in during the summer. This is according to a report from the Anfield Watch, which says that the Frenchman is happy continuing in Paris at the moment (via PSG Talk).

While this is the case, the report also adds that the 18-year-old could consider a new challenge and a move away is not out of the question. He's currently contracted at the Parc des Princes till the summer of 2029 and is valued at a whopping €60 million.

So far this season, Zaire-Emery has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances and eight in the Champions League, bagging two goals and an assist in total. He's also registered six caps for France, scoring once.

