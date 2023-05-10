“Inzaghi must be the stupidest person alive” – Inter fans furious as player in ‘form of his life’ fails to make starting XI for Champions League SF

Inter Milan fans are disappointed not to see Romelu Lukaku start in their Champions League semifinal first-leg showdown with AC Milan on Wednesday (May 10) at the San Siro.

It promises to be a tantalising affair with an Italian side assured of a place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2017. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has made his team selection for the encounter against the Rossoneri.

Andre Onana starts in goal, with Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni in defence. Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco will provide depth as wing-backs. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are in midfield. Edin Dzeko joins Lautaro Martinez in attack.

However, fans are in disbelief that Lukaku hasn't been selected amid his fine form. The Belgian has scored ten goals in 29 games across competitions. That includes three goals in five Champions League games.

Lukaku netted in Inter's 2-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the quarterfinals. He has valuable experience, but Inzaghi has opted for Dzeko instead. The Bosnian frontman has been enjoying a fine season, too, scoring 13 goals in 46 games across competitions.

However, Nerazzurri fans are still furious not to see Lukaku start, with one tweeting:

"Dzeko for Lukaku, Inzaghi must be the stupidest person alive."

Another fan reckons Lukaku has been in superb form and merited a start:

"NO LUKAKU? hes in the form of his live rn."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lukaku settling for a place on the bench against AC Milan in their Champions League semifinal:

Romelu Lukaku could return to Chelsea as Champions League winner with Inter

Lukaku is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Lukaku's future is uncertain, as he 's on loan at Inter from Chelsea till the end of the season. The Belgian has hinted throughout the campaign that he wants to remain with the Nerazurri beyond his loan spell.

However, Gazzetto dello Sport reports that incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to offer Lukaku a route back to Stamford Bridge. The striker left the West Londoners in unceremonious fashion after falling out with former manager Thomas Tuchel.

He joined Inter but his season has been plagued with injuries. However, he has managed a consistent run of games during the later part of the season. Lukaku bagged in his side's 2-0 win over AS Roma on Saturday (May 6).

Lukaku will return to Chelsea as a Champions League winner should Inter prevail against AC Milan and go on to win the tournament. He may just have a point to prove in the chances he gets in the dying embers of the season.

