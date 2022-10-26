“Irritating footballer” - PSG fans lose their minds as midfielder starts against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were furious with Christophe Galtier for selecting Renato Sanches for their Champions League encounter with Maccabi Haifa.

The Parisians host the Israeli minnows at the Parc des Princes and fully control their own destiny to advance to the knockout stages in Group H.

They are top of the group, level on points with Benfica on eight, having scored one more goal, and if they beat Haifa or even draw, they will seal qualification.

If Juventus lose against Benfica, then PSG will also automatically progress.

Galtier opted to use a 4-3-3 formation, starting with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Juan Bernat start in defense.

Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz join Sanches in midfield, with the formidable trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in attack.

However, PSG fans were unimpressed with Sanches starting. Some would have preferred to have seen Carlos Soler given an opportunity.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived at the Parc des Princes from LOSC Lille this past summer for £13.5 million.

He has made eight appearances across competitions, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Soler also joined PSG in the summer from Valencia for £16.2 million, making seven appearances so far.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to Galtier's decision to choose Sanches over the Spaniard:

Former PSG midfielder Javier Pastore commented on why Lionel Messi wasn't at his best last season

Messi has been back to his best this season

Lionel Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season, scoring nine goals and contributing 10 assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

However, his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes left many questioning whether the Argentinian would adapt to life away from Barcelona.

He departed the Catalan giants for the Parisians in the summer of 2021 after spending 20 years at the Nou Camp.

Messi managed 15 assists and 11 goals in 34 appearances at the Parc des Princes last season, which by his standards is a poor return.

His former teammate and Argentinian compatriot Pastore has explained why he feels Messi was not at his best in the 2021-22 campaign.

He said:

“He [Lionel Messi] was not at 100% physically last year, whereas this season we can see him very well. He knew he had to do a lot more. Now, we see him physically and mentally, he is ready to make big matches."

Pastore feels the former Barca forward has become more of a team player this season:

“His positioning has evolved as well. He is a playmaker and more the player who will complete the actions. He places himself more to make the team play and to score the others.”

