Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Fulham today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of Manchester United's squad that has traveled to Fulham and is expected to miss out on the Premier League clash due to illness.

The Manchester United superstar has endured a stop-start season so far and will be disappointed to miss out on this crucial game just days before the FIFA World Cup.

There is no doubt, however, about Cristiano Ronaldo's participation for Portugal at Qatar as Erik ten Hag confirmed it was a minor illness. In fact, when asked after the Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa about the Portuguese star's availability for the Fulham clash, Ten Hag said:

"I can't guarantee that now [that he will return at Fulham] but he was ill today, he can recover from that. It's not a really serious illness that takes days or weeks, so I think it's possible he will be available for Sunday and in the squad."

It seems like Cristiano Ronaldo has unfortunately not recovered soon enough and will now not take part in Manchester United's Premier League game against Fulham.

Antony (Hip injury) and Jadon Sancho (illness) are also not part of the squad and have not traveled to London.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best for Manchester United this season

By his own lofty standards, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a subpar campaign for Manchester United so far. Having struggled with form and fitness issues, the 37-year-old superstar has made just ten appearances in the Premier League (four starts) and scored only one goal.

Coupled with his struggles on the pitch, the Portuguese superstar's future at the club has also been subject to intense speculation. Multiple reports have stated that Erik ten Hag will be happy to allow Ronaldo to leave the club in January.

For now, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will be completely focussed on the FIFA World Cup with Portugal. In what could be his last shot at football's biggest trophy, Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to silence all his critics once again and put up a stellar performance in Qatar.

